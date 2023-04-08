Katie Price's ex husband Kieran Hayler arrested

Glamour model Katie Price's ex husband Kieran Hayler has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and possession of firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.



A police officer told The Mirror: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and child neglect."



"He has been taken into custody for questioning. We will not be commenting further," they added.



Kieran and Katie share two children together and he also has a son with his partner Michelle Penticost.

