Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's coronation plans: Couple's spokesperson breaks silence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are buzzing in media about their plans to attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation in May.



Royal fans and experts have been speculating whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to London to attend the landmark ceremony as the have been invited by the monarch.

Meghan and Harry's representative gave the BBC a statement this week on the couple's coronation plans, saying they have not decided yet.

The spokesperson told the outlet, there was "no update on whether they were attending.".



Harry and Meghan's non-decision comes shortly after Harry was in London for a lawsuit against the Daily Mail's publishers, Associated Newspapers Ltd, in late March.

It comes after Harry spoke out against the royal family's handling of the British press, revealing he felt the institution withheld information from him regarding his phone being hacked by The Sun's publishers.

Harry, King Charles's younger son, will reportedly take the witness stand in London this summer to testify against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering.

