'Serious warning': Angered China sends jets, warships towards Taiwan

A Chinese military helicopter flies over Pingtan island, the closest point to Taiwan, in China´s southeast Fujian province on April 7, 2023.— AFP

The Taiwanese administration has claimed that China dispatched warships and dozens of fighter jets towards Taiwan on Saturday in retaliation for a meeting between Taiwan President Tsai Ing Wen and the speaker of the US House of Representatives.

The Chinese military issued a warning to Taiwanese who wish to formally declare their island's de facto independence by beginning three-day "combat readiness patrols." The People's Liberation Army (PLA) made no mention of whether they might mimic earlier missile exercises that were launched into the ocean and hindered air travel.

On Thursday in California, Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke with President Tsai Ing wen, joining a number of other international MPs who had already met Tsai to provide support in the face of Chinese harassment. Beijing's response came on Friday with the imposition of financial sanctions and a travel restriction against American organisations and anyone connected to Tsai's US visit, AP reported.

A PLA Navy tugboat sails in the Taiwan Strait, past tourists on Pingtan island, the closest point to Taiwan, in China´s southeast Fujian province on April 7, 2023.— AFP

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Defense, eight warships and 42 aircraft were spotted in the area on Saturday, 29 of which crossed the strait dividing the island from the mainland.

According to the report, the aircraft included Chengdu J-10, Shenyang J-11, and Shenyang J-16 jet fighters.

Following a civil war in 1949, Taiwan and China separated. The island must reunite with the mainland, by force if necessary, according to the ruling Communist Party.

”This is a serious warning against the collusion and provocation between the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and external forces,” said a PLA statement.