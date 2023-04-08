Lawyer explains how Prince Harry shot himself in the foot

Prince Harry's drug admissions could prevent him from ever holding a Green Card or becoming a US citizen, said a solicitor referring to remarks made in his book titled 'Spare'.

Speaking to The Sun lawyer Kaitlin Davies said, "Without exceptional circumstances, Harry would likely never be able to hold a Green Card or become a US citizen if he formally admits to using cocaine."

She said that the Harry would be "deemed ineligible for a visa" if he ever told an immigration officer that he had taken illegal drugs.

In his best-selling memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex recalled using a variety of substances in the past, including marijuana, cocaine and magic mushrooms.

He also admitted to hallucinating during a celebrity-filled event in California and smoking cannabis after his first date with Meghan.

The revelations led to calls for his visa application to be released so the US taxpayer can understand whether the royal declared his drug use.