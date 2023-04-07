Sunil Grover shares if he has 'plans' to work with Kapil Sharma again

Sunil Grover played Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati in Kapil Sharma's show

Sunil Grover, who used to play the famous Gutthi character in show Comedy Nights With Kapil hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, left the show a few years back due to a fallout that took place between the two; latter finally opens up if he has plans on collaborating with the former once again.

While talking about it, Sunil told Hindustantimes that he has no plans to work with the comedian again.

He stated: "There is nothing like that, or ask him then. I am also busy right now and enjoying what I am doing. He is also busy and doing good work. I am also doing good work. I have already enjoyed my phase of non-fiction and am currently liking the fiction setup, gaining new experiences as a performer. I am having fun. There are no such plans right now."

Sunil's statement shows that he is pretty much satified with his current work setup.

Five years back, Sharma and Grover had an ugly fight that resulted in the former quitting the show and moving forward with other work commitments.

For the unversed, the Zwigato actor has shown interest in having the Tandav actor back on The Kapil Sharma Show.

On the work front, Sunil Grover was last in Zee 5's United Kacche, reports Indiatoday.