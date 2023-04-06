Prince Harry warned attitude is a ‘really lose-lose’: ‘Too many bridges are down’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned that their attendance at the Coronation does not guarantee they will be ‘embraced’ by the rest.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal biographer and author Christopher Andersen.

The King author warned, “It's really lose-lose for the Sussexes unless the rest of the family suddenly decides to do an about-face and embrace them.”



According to OK, “I don't see that happening. There is too much bitterness there. Too many bridges have been burned.”

The writer also added, “So, if Harry and Meghan attend the coronation, they will almost certainly be sidelined and visibly shunned.”

“If they don't go, it will look as if Harry is turning his back on his birthright, the royal family, and the institution of the monarchy itself.”

“It's really tragic that both sides have allowed things to go so far south,” he added before concluding.