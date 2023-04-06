Camilla steps out for first royal engagement after officially being called ‘Queen’

Queen Camilla was in good spirits as she attended her latest engagement after officially being announced Queen by the Buckingham Palace.

On Wednesday, April 5th, 2023, the royal, 75, and her husband King Charles visited Talbot Yard Food Court in Malton, Yorkshire, via People Magazine.

Malton prides itself as the food capital of the county, and the royals travelled north to learn more about the work of six artisan vendors including a butcher, a baker and a macaroon maker as their coronation plans continue to take shape.

During her visit, Queen Camilla accepted flowers from a little boy, and King Charles, 74, later set off solo to meet with local charities in the community.

The outing came the day after Buckingham Palace released new details about the upcoming coronation on May 6th, 2023.

The Palace unveiled the official invitation and revealed the special role Prince George will play in the ceremony; and referenced the King’s wife as Queen Camilla, and not Queen Consort.

According to the BBC, it was thought that Camilla would be known as Queen Consort for the start of the reign to distinguish her from Queen Elizabeth, with the coronation creating appropriate moment to instate the Queen title.

Moreover, last year, the late Queen had shared her wish that Camilla would be known as Queen Consort when Charles became King. The history-making monarch made her feelings known in a message timed to the eve of her Accession Day in February 2022.