Is Tom Brady actually dating Reese Witherspoon?

The NFL player Tom Brady and American actor Reese Witherspoon are not dating after being in the rumors since past couple of days.

As reported by PEOPLE, the sources close to the actress and NFL star have responded to the dating rumors, by confirming that their is no reality in them.

A rep for the oscar-winner, 47, told the outlet that the dating reports are completely false, with Brady's rep also confirming that the rumors are totally untrue.

According to sources, the two have not even met, Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

While, Witherspoon and Jim Toth, her husband of almost 12 years, also called it quits last month. The actress officially filed for divorce on March 30.

Witherspoon and her talent-agent husband, 52, announced their decision to part ways in a joint statement on March 24, 2023.

The former couple share a 10-year-old son Tennessee, while the actress also has two kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe: daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, and son Deacon Phillipe, 19.

These dating rumors first came when an anonymous tipster, who used the email address legallyblonde@patriotsbuccaneers.com, claimed to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi that an "A-list actress who JUST announced her divorce is newly dating A-list NFL athlete who is also recently divorced."

The subject of the post was "Epic and unexpected celeb couple", with many social media users agreeing with the sentiment.

As one fan tweeted "If tom brady is dating reese witherspoon, I would die. love that matchup," with another adding, “Okay, Tommy Boy! Well played. I got confidence in this lasting."

“I can’t explain why but Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady somehow make sense to me?" someone else expressed, while another quipped,

"I guess ‘bend and snap’ really works. I really need to start doing it whenever I see a handsome man."