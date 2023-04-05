Jack Huston, Abbie Cornish to lead upcoming drama 'Beginning To See The Light'

Jack Huston and Abbie Cornish have been cast to lead the upcoming drama, I’m Beginning To See The Light.



The movie follows "Ezra (Huston), a grief-stricken jazz trumpeter who seeks purpose and salvation after his wife and daughter's sudden, tragic death. When he is mistaken for the new lighthouse keeper, Ezra meets Hannah (Cornish), a local school teacher who, along with ethereal music, reignites his passion for life and imbues it with meaning," cited from Deadline.

As per the outlet, the movie is Russian filmmaker Konstantin Khudyakov’s first English-language film and is scheduled to start production in Spring.



Khudyakov began his journey from acting and then turned towards directing. He is credited for directing the 2017 period miniseries The Road To Calvary, which earned a lot of accolades in Russia and later was picked up by Netflix.

Jack Huston, is known for starring in House of Gucci, and series such as AMC’s Mayfair Witches, Boardwalk Empire and Fargo.

Cornish is credited for movies including Three Billboards, RoboCop, Limitless, Bright Star, and Candy.





