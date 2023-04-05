MCC awards honorary membership to Mohammad Hafeez

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday awarded the Honorary Life Membership to Pakistan's former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.
In the latest list of men and women that have been bestowed with the honour, the club has included around 17 cricketers from across the globe, a statement said.
Hafeez, in a tweet, expressed gratitude to the club for recognising his services in cricket and said he looked forward to meeting the members of the MCC.
"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to @MCCOfficial honouring life membership acknowledging my services to this beautiful game of cricket."
"Looking forward to meet new friends & add value as member of MCC," the former skipper added.
Hafeez represented Pakistan almost 400 times across the three international formats of the game, most regularly as an opening bat.
