Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs meeting of coalition partners in Islamabad on April 5, 2023. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday termed the Supreme Court's judgement in the elections postponement case a "mockery" of the Constitution and law.

"The fate of the nation is being decided with strange decisions," the premier said, addressing a meeting of the government's coalition partners in Islamabad which has been held a day after the country's top court issued a judgement in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plea against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) order to delay the election in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a unanimous verdict, the apex court's three-member bench — led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan — had declared the electoral authority's decision to delay the polls as "unconstitutional".

The prime minister said that such treatment with the Constitution and law had never been witnessed before and “such a terrible scene has never met [his] eyes”.

The three-member bench had rejected the appeal for the constitution of a full bench and similarly, political parties’ pleas were also rejected, he added.

A day earlier, too, the premier had termed the apex court's decision as a "murder of justice" deeming it highly regrettable. The federal cabinet also rejected the judgement calling it a "minority verdict".

The prime minister elaborated that the coalition partners held a detailed meeting last week, followed by two cabinet meetings and parliamentary meetings over the evolving situation.

How a decision of another bench was neglected while members of the three-judge bench who had earlier recused themselves and again joined it, the premier questioned.

A circular was issued over Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s directive, followed by the formation of a six-member bench that took up the issue and decided it, he added.

The prime minister said that members of the National Assembly had debated the issue in the ongoing session and a resolution had already been passed while tomorrow, another resolution would be tabled in the house.

He also highlighted the directive of the apex court bench with regard to conducting elections in Punjab province — for which May 14 was the date given by the apex court — and the observation over the election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister said the purpose behind this meeting was to mull over the situation and evolve a solid response.