Scarlett Johansson on parenting a toddler: emotionally abusive relationship

Scarlett Johansson has recently opened up about the challenges of parenting a toddler on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast.



“It's really tough,” said the 38-year-old.

The actress continued, “I remember my daughter when she was 2, I said, ‘This is great. I don't know what everybody is talking about’. And then she turned 3 and it’s like being in an emotionally abusive relationship.”

“It's just so intense. No reasoning,” explained Scarlett.

The Black Widow star remarked, “Very intense emotional swings and like, so bossy and adamant, and it's just crazy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, The Nanny Diaries actress commented, “Having a baby is so lovely.”

“They're so cute. They sit there, and they love you, and then that's it. And you just get, like, love from them.”

Talking about toddlers, Scarlett commented, “You get a lot of grief from toddlers. Like, everything you do is not right, which is hard.”

Explaining how she maintained a balance between work and parenting, Scarlett shared, “I work, usually like, 15-hour days.”

“So, if I'm gonna be working on something and have to relocate everybody, it's adventurous in some ways for the kids,” she added.