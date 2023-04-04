Institutions need to work within Constitutional ambit: law minister

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar speaks on the floor of the parliament in Islamabad, on March 28, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

Unhappy over the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s verdict in connection with the elections in Punjab, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said the state institutions should work within their Constitutional ambit.



Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Tarar said that the government pleaded with the apex court that the issue should not be made a matter of ego. He added that the government had requested for a full court bench but their legitimate demands were rejected.



“Will showing haste in the case bring political stability to the county? Is this verdict as per the law and the Constitution?" he asked.

“Two assemblies were dissolved to satisfy the ego of a person [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan],” Tarar said, adding that the dissolution aimed at creating political division in the country.

‘We do not accept this facilitation’

Reacting to the SC verdict, Railway Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique said no political party will stay silent on “this injustice”.

“Double standards will not work. One standard should be established,” the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) politician said.

He added that facilitation is being done to bring back one person as he criticised the support extended towards the PTI chairman. “We do not accept this facilitation.”

The minister said that the Supreme Court’s dignity should be restored and maintained, but also asked the top court to not intervene in the smaller court’s domain.

“There is still time to save from anarchy, distraction and conflict,” he said, adding that the government wants free and transparent elections.

The PML-N leader said if elections take place in Punjab first, then it could influence polls in other remaining provinces. “Is there a guarantee that everyone will accept the results of these elections?”

When elections are influenced, the politician said, then the state disintegrates. “This matter cannot continue. We will not remain silent and will speak.”

Rafique asked if there was a guarantee that the results of the elections would be accepted if they are conducted. However, he insisted the government doesn’t want conflict and a replay of the 2018 general polls.

Addressing Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the railway minister asked if the supreme court meant only the chief justice.

'Ladla is being protected’

Expressing her annoyance over the verdict, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Sherry Rehman remarked, “ladla [blue-eyed boy]” was being protected.

She maintained that the judiciary has been "politicised today" and termed the verdict tantamount to murder of the parliament. The PPP senator asked who was running the country.

Rehman further said that they did not want any collision in the country.

SC fixes May 14 as date for Punjab polls

A three-member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan issued the much-anticipated verdict reserved a day earlier.

The SC, in its verdict, states that the ECP's order dated March 22, 2023, is declared to be unconstitutional, without lawful authority or jurisdiction, void ab-initio, of no legal effect, and is hereby quashed.

"Neither the Constitution nor the law empowers the commission to extend the date of elections beyond the 90 days period as provided in Article 224(2) of the Constitution," said the verdict.

The verdict said that the election programme for the general election to the Punjab Assembly stands "revived and restored" immediately with a few modifications.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which filed the plea against the delay, has welcomed the court's decision, but the federal cabinet has rejected the verdict.