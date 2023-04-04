Jimin from BTS makes Billboard Hot 100 history

These numbers mark the highest number of sales in a single week since last November

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS has made Billboard Hot 100 history with his solo debut album. He released his title track and the album Face on March 24th.

Billboard released their top ten rankings for the Hot 100 chart on April 3rd, which showed that Jimin had debuted at No. 1 with his song Like Crazy. This makes him the first-ever Korean solo artist in Billboard history to debut at No. 1 as well as his first time claiming the top spot as a solo artist.

The singer went on to sell around 254,000 total combined copies in the first week of releasing the album. He also achieved a whopping 100 million streams and around 64,000 radio airplay audience impressions.

These numbers mark the highest number of sales in a single week since last November when American artist Taylor Swift released Anti-Hero. This is his second solo entry on the Hot 100 chart, with his pre-release track Set Me Free Pt. 2 debuting at No. 30.