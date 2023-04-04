Victoria Beckham shares pictures of her never-seen-before childhood bedroom in Essex

Victoria Beckham visited her childhood home in Essex over the weekend and she shared sweet memorable moments with her fans online.

The posh fashion designer, 48, took fans on a trip down memory lane and offered them a glimpse inside her childhood bedroom.

Showing off the room on her Instagram Story, Victoria recorded the double bed with white sheets, with a rather unsettling doll sitting on the top in the room which has been redecorated by her parents and turned into a guest room.

“This was not my doll,” the former Spice Girls singer explained. “A very funny-looking doll on the bed.”

Victoria visited her Essex home along with her husband David Beckham and their children.

She also offered a peek at the wooden stairs in the corner, as well as a white wardrobe and matching set of drawers. “This is where I grew up,” she was heard saying in the video clip.

As per the latest reports, Victoria, along with David and their children have jetted to Miami for a family Easter holiday coming this week.