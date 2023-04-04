Lindsay Lohan marks first wedding anniversary with husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan celebrated one year od marital bliss with husband Bader Shammas with a sweet Instagram post on Monday, April 2nd, 2023.

“April 3, 2023 [heart emoji] 1 year today [heart emoji] Happy Anniversary [smiley face with rosy cheeks],” Lohan captioned a photo of the couple embracing each other on a seaside cliff.

Under the comments many of their famous friends congratulated the couple on their milestone.

“Happy Anniversary! [heart emoji] So happy for you! [loved up emoji]” wrote Paris Hilton who recently welcomed her first child, a son named Phoenix.

“Happy anniversary lovebirds!” wrote Shark Tank personality Barbara Corcoran, while fashion designer Jeremy Scott and musician Steve Aoki each left a plethora of heart emojis.

Additionally, Project Runway host Christian Siriano, Ladies of London alum Juliet Angus and Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, commented touching sentiments for Lohan and Shammas, both 36.

The IG post comes after the couple announced last month that they were expecting their first child together.



The Mean Girls actress shared the news via Instagram on March 14th, 2023, with a photo of a white baby onesie that reads, “coming soon.”

“We are blessed and excited!” Lohan wrote in her caption.

She later shared the same image on her Instagram Stories, tagging Shammas.

According to Page Six, the pair had quietly tied the knot in July 2022.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. He found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lohan gushed in the caption of her post at the time. “I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day.”