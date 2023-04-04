Prince William, Prince Harry loved time together away from press 'prying eyes'

Prince William and Prince Harry appreciated the time they spent being unseen.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he and his brother enjoyed the luxury of their private ‘Club Highgrove.’
Harry pens: “One topic that was always safe was how wonderful it felt to be unseen. We talked at length about the glory, the luxury, of privacy, of spending an hour or two away from the press’s prying eyes.”
Harry later calls the club, “our one true haven, we said, where those lot can never ever find us.”
