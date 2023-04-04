Anurag Kashyap criticized Aditya Chopra after back-to-back failures by YRF

Kashyap blames YRF back to back failures on “poor choices of stories”

Anurag Kashyap has made his name through some of the most powerful films of Bollywood and his point of view is often considered pristine. He once broke silence over back-to-back failures by YRF, who is struggling to strike the right chord in the audience after Mardaani 2 was a huge success.



Kashyap was asked to give his opinion on the failure of Jayeshbhai Jordar, Samrat Prithviraj, and Shamshera, to which he said,” You have one person sitting in a cave, who doesn’t know the world outside, dictating how everybody should be making their films and telling them what to do. Obviously, you’re digging your own grave. You have to empower people, you can’t dictate terms.”

He further added, “If Aditya Chopra has hired a bunch of people, he needs to empower them and not dictate them, not control the casting, not control everything. Sit in your office, hire good people if you trust them, and let them make their film. Which is the mistake he makes. He doesn’t let them (be).”