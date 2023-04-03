COVID-19 positivity rate in Karachi surges to over 17%

Women wear masks as they walk outside a market, amid a rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Karachi on June 29, 2022. — INP

As Pakistan continues to record an increase in COVID-19 cases, the positive rate in Karachi — the financial hub — climbs to 17.16%, making it the highest in the country, according to the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Monday.

As per the latest statistics, 55 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected across the country during the past 24 hours.

As many as 386 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which, seven cases were confirmed with a ratio of 1.81%, while 273 tests were conducted in Gujranwala out of which one case was confirmed. In Karachi, 134 tests were carried out and out of which, 23 were confirmed.

The overall case positivity ratio in the country stands at 1.85, while 14 patients were in critical condition. No death was reported from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of the deadly virus.

The minister said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added.

He added that 90% of the country’s population already got the COVID-19 vaccine.

“An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19,” the minister added.

He maintained the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

In case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 including BF.7 in the country, the minister added.