50 new COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours in Pakistan

Commuters make their way on a street in Karachi, Pakistan, on June 2, 2020. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: In the ongoing wave of COVID-19 cases surfacing in Pakistan yet again, health officials on Tuesday said that 50 news cases of the virus have been reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

The positivity ratio of cases, according to data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), was 1.77%. Meanwhile, 23 patients were said to be in critical condition.

No death has been reported in the last 24 hours as a result of the virus, while 2,818 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

As many as 421 tests were carried out in Lahore out of which, eight were confirmed with a ratio of 1.90%, while 234 tests were conducted in Islamabad out of which eight cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 3.42%. Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, five cases were confirmed from 295 tests with a ratio of 1.69%.

Abdul Qadir Patel, the minister for national health services, regulations, and coordination, said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of the virus.

He added that a surveillance system was installed at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added.

He added 90% of the country’s population has received vaccination against COVID-19.

“An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19,” the minister said.

He added that the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

Patel said that in case of any untoward situation, the healthcare system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 including BF.7 in Pakistan.