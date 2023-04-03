Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas joins Princess Eugenie at a wedding ceremony

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas joined Princess Eugenie at a wedding ceremony in Mayfair on Saturday.

Cressida Bonas dated Prince Harry for two years until 2014.

The Duke started dating Cressida in 2012 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie.

Harry and Cressida split in 2014, however, they proved they are still on good terms, with Cressida attending Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018.

On Saturday, according to Daily Mail, she attended a wedding ceremony with Eugenie in Mayfair, a few days after she delighted her followers on Instagram by sharing a series of candid photos, including one with her baby son, in honour of her beloved dog's birthday.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to the little sausage person! Always by my side, she has brought so much joy into our lives.”



