K-pop group Stray Kids’ Felix does the ‘Like Crazy’ challenge from Jimin

Felix from the K-pop group Stray Kids did the popular Like Crazy challenge which is based on BTS’ Jimin’s title track of the same name. He posted a video of himself covering the song to the group’s Tiktok account on March 28th.

The pair had an indirect interaction recently while Jimin was promoting his solo debut album Face. He participated in an episode from PIXID where he went undercover among a group of K-pop fans.

He was an immediate suspect for the others because he kept giving vague answers in the group chat and he tried to avoid suspicion by asking them who their favourite idols were. One of the girls replied that her favourite is Felix.

After that, the singer went on to compliment Felix: “Yongbok, your low vocals are awesome. Maniac is legendary.”