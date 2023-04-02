Meghan Markle still failing to brand Firm ‘bigoted, pretty heartless and self-serving’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged desire to brandish Buckingham Palace as “bigoted, pretty heartless and self-serving” has just been called out.



These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

According to the NZ Herald, Ms Elser claimed, “What seems clear is that the royal family’s image overseas, or at least in Europe anyway, is tickety-boo, despite the Sussexes having repeatedly and over years painted Buckingham Palace and its various titled denizens as bigoted, pretty heartless and self-serving.”



“Soon, we will hit the point where the couple will have been in North America for twice (40 months) as long as they lived in the UK after their wedding (20 months). While the royal family are off being welcomed like junior members behind the scenes, the Sussexes seem to be, for whatever reason, pulling moves out of the B-list star playbook.”

“Dear god, let’s hope and pray we never get to the knicker throwing stage when the newly uber popular Charles and Camilla are doing walkabouts …”