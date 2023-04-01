 
Saturday April 01, 2023
Reese Witherspoon is currently dealing with her 'difficult' divorce from Jim Toth

By Web Desk
April 01, 2023
Reese Witherspoon seen out for the first time since divorce, Without wedding ring

Reese Witherspoon was spotted out for the first time since "difficult" divorce announcement from Jim Toth.

On Thursday, March 30, Reese Witherspoon was spotted in Nashville, with no wedding ring on her finger.

As per Daily Mail, the 47-year-old was in a casual outfit consisting of a striped white and sky blue blouse and a pair of sleek white trousers.

The actress protected her eyes from the sun with shades and appeared to be having a serious conversation on the phone.

The appearance comes a week after Reese announced days before her 12th wedding anniversary that she and Jim Toth are filing for divorce.

