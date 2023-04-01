Chrissy Teigen and others reject to pay for Twitter’s blue check verification

Chrissy Teigen has recently revealed she won’t $ 8 a month for Twitter’s blue check verification badge.



Lately, the social networking site announced that it would officially begin charging for its once-free badge.

Following this announcement, several celebrities shared their reaction, saying that they have “no intention of paying the subscription”.

John Legend’s wife took to Twitter and tweeted, “oh my god just take the checkmark already who cares.”

Not only Chrissy, other artists including Dionne Warwick and rapper Ice-T also refused to pay the site.

“I am not paying for a blue check. That money could (and will) be going toward my extra hot lattes,” wrote Dionne.

Meanwhile, LeBron James, jokingly said that he was too cheap to pay for the tick, saying, “Welp guess my blue will be gone soon cause if you know me, I ain't paying the 5.”

Ice T also shared his thoughts on the matter, adding, “I heard Twitter is gonna take away the Blue checkmarks if you don’t pay… that checkmark… I guess it matters to some people.”

It is reported that Twitter will start removing “blue ticks from users” who don’t pay for them from April 1.