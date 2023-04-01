BTS’ Jimin explains how he masked his identity while gaming with a fan

To hide his identity, the singer quickly switched to a regional dialect

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS explains how he managed to hide his identity from a fan while gaming with her. The singer is currently promoting his solo debut album Face and made an appearance on SBS Radio on March 31st.

He spent some time answering questions from his fans and was asked if people can recognize him from his voice on the phone. He admitted that it has happened to him and told a story about how he once got recognized by a fan during a video game.

He explained that when he was playing a game online, one of the other players who was a middle schooler told him that he sounded like Jimin from BTS and asked if it was him. To hide his identity, the singer quickly switched to a regional dialect and pretended he didn't even know who Jimin was.