Asad Qaiser vows no victimisation if PTI comes to power again

Former speaker National Assembly and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Qaiser said that he gives assurance that his party will not resort to victimisation if it comes into power again.

Speaking to a private news channel on Friday, Qaiser also criticised the government for what he called 'its direct attack' recently on the Supreme Court of Pakistan and expressed his party's willingness to debate the recent amendment passed by the PML-N-led government to limit the chief justice's discretionary powers.



The PTI leader was referring to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 which Senate approved on March 30 to limit the chief justice of Pakistan’s discretionary powers to take suo motu notice.

However, Qaiser said that the government's timing of the legislation indicates dishonesty and malice, as it seeks to provide relief to Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N supremo who is poised to leave London for Pakistan to spearhead election campaign and who wants to become the country's premier for the fourth time.

He emphasised that the PTI is open to talks if the government is willing to hold elections and assured that no victimisation actions will be taken against anyone if the PTI forms a government as a result of the upcoming elections.

Qaiser said that the party chief has clearly said that he will forgive the attempt on his life. It is because Imran Khan seeks reconciliation, the former NA speaker asserted.



The PTI leader urged the government to refrain from politicising critical issues, such as the International Monetary Fund bailout package and other international agreements. The PTI leader called upon the government not to go for point-scoring over such issues.

He censured the government for being involved in time-buying tactics and not wanting elections in the country. "What the government wants is pass the current time as it does not want elections in the country."

Incumbent rulers are frustrated owing to bad governance, he pointed out.

According to Qaiser, the constitution is currently at risk, and it is the Supreme Court's responsibility to protect it.

Qaiser also slammed the attitude of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, saying that it is harming the country.