Prince Harry ‘single-handedly made himself into the world’s only professional’ grumbler

Prince Harry has just come under fire for becoming the world ‘biggest complainer and grumbler’.
This claim and accusation have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.
According to the Courier Mail, “Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex popped out of an anonymous mini-van outside the London High Court, thus surprising the pants off the waiting media throng, something very unusual happened. He smiled.”
Before concluding Ms Elser admitted, “Yes, Harry, a man who has single-handedly made himself into the world’s only professional kvetcher, appeared with that rarest of rare facial expressions, his now trademark glower replaced by an actual grin.”
Alia also sent gifts for 'RRR' actor Jr NTR's children
'Dungeons & Dragons' star Michelle Rodriguez reveals why she joined the fantasy feature
Disney fires Marvel entertainment chairman Ike Perlmutter Walt as part of cost-cutting measures
Apple TV film 'Tetris' 'accurately' portrays creators' feelings at the time of the game's distribution
'Succession' season 4 premiere broke viewing records for previous seasons
A video has leaked that shows off Prince Harry’s son Archie drumming