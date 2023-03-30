Prince Harry ‘single-handedly made himself into the world’s only professional’ grumbler

File Footage

Prince Harry has just come under fire for becoming the world ‘biggest complainer and grumbler’.



This claim and accusation have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

According to the Courier Mail, “Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex popped out of an anonymous mini-van outside the London High Court, thus surprising the pants off the waiting media throng, something very unusual happened. He smiled.”

Before concluding Ms Elser admitted, “Yes, Harry, a man who has single-handedly made himself into the world’s only professional kvetcher, appeared with that rarest of rare facial expressions, his now trademark glower replaced by an actual grin.”