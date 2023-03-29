Kelly Clarkson is not interested in second marriage following her ugly divorce

Kelly Clarkson shows no interest in dating or marriage after her 2020 divorce from Brandon Blackstock.



A source close to the former American Idol told US Weekly, “Kelly wants to be single forever, but at the same time she realises forever is a long time.”

“Although she truly doesn't see herself dating or getting married again, her friends have encouraged her to at least be open to the idea of putting herself out there,” revealed the source.

The source shared Kelly’s views who “wants to enjoy the single life and all the freedoms that come along with it” three years after she filed for divorce from Brandon in June 2020 after a seven-year marriage.

“Kelly's able to come and go as she pleases, makes commitments only when she feels it truly aligns with her passions, and the only obligations she feels are towards her kids,” commented the source.

The source added, “Nothing comes before them.”