Prince Harry was 'frozen' after watching beloved Granny in Balmoral

Prince Harry was heartbroken at the final look of Queen Elizabeth II.
Sharing his feelings in memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex admits he felt immense pain after seeing his Granny.
Harry admits: "I stood, frozen, staring. I stared and stared. It was difficult, but I kept on, thinking how I’d regretted not seeing my mother at the end. Years of lamenting that lack of proof, postponing my grief for want of proof."
The Duke adds: "Now I thought: Proof. Careful what you wish for. I whispered to her that I hoped she was happy, that I hoped she was with Grandpa."
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022.
A royal expert has revealed whether Prince William could respond to Prince Harry's 'Spare' with his own book
Prince Harry said his brother William and the mother of Kate Middleton had also been targeted
Netflix has released official teaser of upcoming series 'Florida Man'
Babil Khan says, "I dont take ‘advantage’ of being Irrfan Khan’s son"
Throwback to when Amir Khan got emotional recalling 'difficult times'
Neha Dhupia expresses gratitude towards Pradeep Sarkar