Prince Harry was 'frozen' after watching beloved Granny in Balmoral

Prince Harry was heartbroken at the final look of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sharing his feelings in memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex admits he felt immense pain after seeing his Granny.

Harry admits: "I stood, frozen, staring. I stared and stared. It was difficult, but I kept on, thinking how I’d regretted not seeing my mother at the end. Years of lamenting that lack of proof, postponing my grief for want of proof."

The Duke adds: "Now I thought: Proof. Careful what you wish for. I whispered to her that I hoped she was happy, that I hoped she was with Grandpa."

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022.