'Succession' star argues for spinoff series

Succession actor J. Smith-Cameron issued pleas for a spinoff series as Succession is about to end.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the 65-year-old said, "I would like to say to Jesse Armstrong, please consider a spinoff called 'Gerri!' with an exclamation mark! And it would be like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, but with Gerri," she joked.

"No. Maybe it could be like a 'Better Call Gerri' show, where it's all about the fixer and different cases, I don't know. I'm really kidding," the actor added.

Further, the 65-year-old said sufficient material is available for a sequel show even if Gerri is omitted.

"I don't think there should be a show about Gerri per se, but I do think that there could be some kind of sequel to the show, with or without Gerri. I think there's a lot of material," she added.

The actor also said she was sad to bid farewell to the series.

"Jesse really knows his show, and in terms of the main characters, and the main storyline, [it's] probably proper and true that this is the final season," she added.

"But for all these myriad characters around the perimeter, and all the other themes in the show, which are really rich and juicy, I feel like the show could go on for years, because there's just a lot of fun material. For us actors on the sidelines, we feel like: 'Oh, okay, well, bye, bye, everybody!' [Laughs] It's sad."