K-pop group Treasure’s former member starts personal Instagram

K-pop group Treasure’s former member Mashiho has opened a personal Instagram after leaving the group. YG Entertainment announced on November 2022 that Mashiho and Bang Yedam would be leaving the group following the termination of their contracts.
Fans of the group were heartbroken by the news considering the two members had been on a long hiatus before their contracts were finally terminated. However, the artist reappeared on social media on his birthday with a new Instagram account.
He thanked his fans for patiently waiting for him in the post and wrote it in Japanese, Korean and English so he could reach as many of his fans as possible with the letter.
He apologized to fans for causing any negative emotions with the announcement of his removal and claimed that he would try to support his fans as best he could similar to the way they comforted him.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were pictured on the Racecourse Ground with their children
They then asked him if he attended the concert to which he replied in the affirmative
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly snubbed by major TV networks
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids, Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and twins Knox and Vivienne
His bandmates began to comfort him as he grew more emotional
Rapper Mac Miller died from an accidental drug overdose in September 2018