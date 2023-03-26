Fans of Blackpink suspect they will perform a song for the first time at Coachella

They have made history by becoming the first-ever K-pop group to headline Coachella

Fans of the K-pop group Blackpink suspect that they will perform a song for the first time at Coachella. They will be returning to the music festival for the first time in four years as headliners.

Fans are highly anticipating their performance after their last show years ago. Considering the scale of the event, fans of the group suspect that they might be inviting some other artists to perform with them.

Some people suspect they might perform their song with Dua Lipa Kiss and Makeup for the first time since Rosé’s recent interaction with the American singer. While some are wondering if they’ll perform their song Ice Cream which was a collaboration with Selena Gomez.