The Dark Web is a term used to describe the portion of the internet that is not indexed by standard search engines such as Google or Bing. It is a network of hidden websites and services that require specialised software, configurations, or authorisation to access.

While the Dark Web has legitimate uses as well, it is often associated with illegal activities such as drug trafficking and weapons sales. Here are five important things to know about the Dark Web.

What is the Dark Web and how does it work?

The Dark Web is part of the internet that is not indexed by search engines. The most commonly used software to access the Dark Web is the Tor browser, which is designed to protect users' privacy and anonymity by encrypting their internet traffic and routing it through a series of servers. This makes it difficult to trace the user's activity or location.

Other than the illegal uses which we often hear of, the Dark Web is used by individuals and organisations for a plethora of purposes, including anonymous communication, file sharing, and avoiding censorship.

Deep Web vs Dark Web

Deep Web refers to all the websites and data that are not indexed by standard search engines. This includes private databases, government documents, and other content that is simply inaccessible to the public. Dark Web is basically a subset of Deep Web.

How to go on the Dark Web?

If you choose to access the Dark Web, it is important to take steps to protect yourself first.

The first step is to use a reputable VPN service to secure or encrypt your internet traffic and hide your location. The second step is to use a browser for the Dark Web like the Tor browser. When browsing, it is important to avoid clicking on links from unknown sources or downloading any files without verifying their authenticity.

Risks and dangers of accessing Dark Web

Because of its anonymity and lack of regulation, the Dark Web has become a haven for criminals and illegal activities. Therefore, accessing the Dark Web can be risky and dangerous. Users can easily stumble upon illegal content or unintentionally download malware or viruses onto their devices. It is important to keep in mind that law enforcement agencies monitor the Dark Web for criminal activity, and users who access illegal content on the Dark Web can face legal consequences.

Is it legal to access Dark Web?

Accessing the Dark Web is legal in most countries, but it is important to note that some activities on the Dark Web are illegal. For example, buying or selling illegal drugs or weapons is illegal, and those who engage in such activities can face legal consequences.