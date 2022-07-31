FIA initiates crackdown against dark web operators

ISLAMABAD: The Cyber Crime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is concentrating on people involved in trade of child pornography and sexual harassment through social media. It has initiated a countrywide crackdown on people involved in child pornography trade, the FIA said on Saturday.

Data compiled by different circles of Cyber Crime Wings of FIA indicate most of the cases of trade of children pornography have been busted in Islamabad by the Cyber Crime Wing, which arrested suspect Hasan Nawaz, son of Akhtar Nawaz, who was found involved in child pornography. A spokesperson of FIA said the accused was associated with gangs producing and selling child pornography material on the internet and dark web. A large quantity of child pornographic material and several social media and online accounts used to store pornographic material were recovered from the arrested accused. A case was registered against the accused under PICA Act.

The Cybercrime Circle Multan held accused Fahad Noor, Hamza Naeem and Salim Fayyaz. The mobile phone used by the accused was seized. According to preliminary investigation, digital media associated with alleged content, social media accounts, sexual images and videos of children were also recovered from the accused’s mobile phone. Three cases have been registered against the accused under the PICA Act. The cases are under investigation.

In another operation, Cybercrime Circle Islamabad held an accused involved in sharing objectionable photos/videos. He was identified as Hafeezur Rehman. The accused was involved in sharing child pornography and objectionable pictures and videos of a complainant on social media. A case was registered against the accused under the PICA Act and investigation was started.

Also, Muhammad Yasir was arrested and a large amount of child pornographic material and several social media and Google accounts used to store child pornographic material were recovered.

Amjad Hussain used a fake Facebook account to upload personal photos of a complainant’s family with lewd statements. The FIA Cyber Crime Circle, Islamabad, registered a case against the accused under the PICA Act. The case is being investigated.

In two different operations conducted by Cyber Crime Circle Abbottabad, two suspects involved in the child pornography offence were arrested. The accused were involved in blackmailing and sexually harassing complainants through WhatsApp. Among the accused are Wasiq Shah and Shiraz Ali. The mobile phones used by the accused were seized. Cases have been registered against the accused under the PICA Act.

FIA Cyber Crime Circle Quetta busted cyber criminals gang involved in blackmail, extortion and child pornography and arrested accused Muhammad Arsalan, a constable in Balochistan Police.