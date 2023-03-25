Reese Witherspoon's friend says split from husband Jim Toth 'was fuelled by his midlife crisis'

Reese Witherspoon's divorce from husband Jim Toth has reportedly been the result of "midlife crisis."

An friend of Reese Witherspoon has alleged that Jim Toth is "no longer the same man" that Reese married.

The friend revealed how Toth started "dressing like someone half his age" with "weird jewellery and tattoos."

Speaking with The US Sun, Witherspoon's friend said, "Jim is the one who has changed massively just in the last few years. Jim just isn't the guy Reese married and had a son with anymore."

The Sweet Home Alabama actress and her then-husabnd sold their Hello Sunshine company in 2021.

"His personality, his attitude and his whole take on life really changed when he got out of the agency business and decided he was tired of that stuffy world and being in the service business in general," the friend continued.

Witherspoon's friend also added, "Call it a midlife crisis if you want but that's when the tattoos, the chunky, weird jewellery, and dressing like somebody half his age really took hold."



