Netflix acquires rights to Jessica Chastain starrer 'I am not Alone'

Netflix has won the bidding war for I Am Not Alone starring Jessica Chastain.

Netflix has reportedly made a six-figure deal to sign the movie, based on. short story of the same name.

According to What's on Netflix, Misha Green has been tapped by the streaming giant to direct and write the screenplay for I Am Not Alone.

Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon, Craig Flores, Scott Glassgold, and Peter Katz are producing along with Chastain and her Freckle Pictures partner Kelly Carmichael and Misha Green.



Kinberg said of Misha Green, "I’m a massive fan of Misha’s work, and been friends with Craig for years, so when I got sent this story and heard they were involved, I absolutely flipped out. Misha’s vision for it is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. And getting to work with Jessica again makes it even dreamer."

Craig Flores added, "Collaborating again with visionary writer-director Misha Green and her unique literary voice on this sci-fi horror franchise is an absolute dream. And combining two creative powerhouses like Misha and Simon Kinberg is more than any producer could ask for."

According to the synopsis from Deadline, "The story of I Am Not Alone centers around a mother of a young daughter whose life unravels when she suffers unbearable migraines that cause her to hallucinate as she begins to see creatures. It is the template for a grounded sci-fi story about a mother forced to defend her family against a threat only she can see."