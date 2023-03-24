Netflix: Ava DuVernay’s 'Caste' wraps up filming

Ava DuVernay’s upcoming Netflix film Caste has wrapped up filming after a grueling development process.

Netflix executive Tendo Nagenda greenlit the movie before exiting the company in August 2022.



Caste, based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Isabel Wilkerson, is written, produced, and directed by Ava DuVernay.

As per What's on Netflix, the movie is an adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s book, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.

The theme of the book is around the caste system; keeping countries like America, India, and Nazi Germany in focus, which creates hierarchical human divisions and power relations in everyday lives.

DuVernay has also included the character of Martin Luther King and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, in the movie and the filming took place across three continents. Including countries, New Dehli, India, Savannah, GA, USA, Pembroke, GA, USA, Berlin, Germany.

Cast:

The cast for the movie includes Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Niecy Nash (Dahmer), Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Vera Farmiga (Up in the Air), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us, Parks & Recreation), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), Connie Nielsen (Gladiator), Audra McDonald (Beauty and the Beast), Myles Frost (Family Reunion), Blair Underwood (Deep Impact), Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story), Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Isha Blaaker (Red Riding Hoods), Donna Mills (Knots Landing), Sarah Navratil (The Nest), Gisssette Valentin (First Kill), and Jason Ligon (Atlanta).



