Pak vs Afg: Pakistan set double-digit target for Afghanistan

Pakistan captain Shadab Khan and Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan at toss. — Twitter@TheRealPCB

SHARJAH: Pakistan have handed Afghanistan a paltry 93-run target in the first T20 international at Sharjah Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan, who have rested five key players including skipper Babar Azam, have handed T20I debuts to opener Saim Ayub, batter Tayyab Tahir, and fast bowlers Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan.

Afghanistan have included three pacers and as many spinners in their line-up.

The remaining matches are also in Sharjah, on Sunday and Monday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Shadab Khan (captain), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah, Zaman Khan

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Umpires: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG) and Bismillah Jan Shinwari (AFG)

Tv umpire: Akbar Ali

Match referee: Hamim Talwar (AFG)