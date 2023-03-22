UK government to pay special tribute to late Queen

The UK government has decided to pay a special homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III's late mother's new statue will be placed in a "prominent" London location.

The London Assembly unanimously agreed a motion for a new permanent monument to the Britain's late Queen. The location will be chosen "in consultation with the royal family".



The motion, according to BBC, was put forward by Conservative AM Nick Rogers, who said a "prominent, public location" would be a "fitting accolade" to preserve her memory, at a meeting last week.



It followed calls by MPs soon after she died in September for a statue to be placed on the Fourth Plinth at Trafalgar Square.



An earlier version of the motion said the statue should be placed on the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square, but the final wording said its location should "be decided in consultation with the Royal Family".