Ramadan across UK to begin on Thursday

Man unfurls a prayer mat during Friday prayers at London Central Mosque. AFP/File

The holy month of fasting, Ramadan, is set to commence across the United Kingdom on Thursday, March 23, as per the announcement made by mosques following Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia will start Ramadan on Thursday along with most other Gulf states, regional media said on Tuesday.

Religious scholars have confirmed that the Taraweeh prayers at mosques in the UK will begin on Wednesday night. Mosques have already been decorated ahead of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar which Muslims celebrate to spiritually rejuvenate themselves.

With Ramadan starting on the same day in the UK this year, religious scholars expect that the celebration of Eidul Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month, will be observed on the same day throughout the country.

The Central Jamaat Ahl-e-Sunnah Britain and Overseas Trust also announced the start of Ramadan on Thursday. Allama Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti has noted that commencing the holy month on a single day will promote unity and harmony in the community.

Pakistan's moon-sighting body, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, will meet under its chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir at the Auqaf Department premises in Peshawar this evening for the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan ul Mubarak 1444 AH.

Zakat nisab

The government on Tuesday announced the minimum Zakat Nisab for the current year.

Zakat will be deducted from saving accounts, profit and loss sharing accounts and other similar accounts having a minimum balance of Rs103,159 or above, on the first of Ramadan, according to the notification issued by the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety.

It should be noted that the Nisab was fixed at Rs88,927 last year.