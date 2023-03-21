Matt Damon honors of his late father Kent Damon with new meaningful tattoo

File footage

Matt Damon has dedicated his latest tattoo to his late father Kent Damon, who passed away in 2017.

Matt, 52, who will be next seen in Ben Affleck directorial film Air, received new ink on his bicep in honor of his late father, who died December 2017 at age 74.

The new tattoo reads 'NOMAD' - the name of his father's boat which is also Damon spelled backwards. The latest ink was seen for the first time in an Instagram reel shared by celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter.

"For his late father, we tattooed NOMAD which was his fathers boat and also says DAMON backwards!" the tattoo artist captioned the March 20 post.

"Pretty rad tattoo with so much meaning!"

Matt’s tribute comes more than five years after Kent passed away amid long battle with cancer. In 2011, Matt revealed Kent had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that affects the plasma cells in bone marrow.

The Departed actor’s new tattoo joins a collection of other ink on the star's right shoulder. The Oscar winner got the names of his four daughters — Stella [Zavala], 12, Gia [Zavala], 14, Isabella, 16, and Alexia, 24 — tattooed in fine-line cursive on his right upper arm over the summer.

Matt got the new ink next to a pre-existing "Lucy" tattoo, which he got seven years ago dedicated to his wife, Luciana Barroso.