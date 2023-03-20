Madonna admits she has five simple ‘house rules’ for her children

Madonna has recently shared her five “House Rules” for her children on social media.



On Sunday, the singer took to Instagram Story and posted a photo of her while holding a board in which five simple household rules were written.

The songstress seemingly wanted all of her six children to abide these rules accordingly.

The rules were more or like “positive affirmations” which included to “Smile,” “Be Happy” and “Listen to others”.

Moreover, she added, “Speak Kindness” and “Be happy with what you have”.

In the photo, the Material Girl hit-maker was looking gorgeous in red tresses and light, minimal make-up.

It is reported that the singer shared the rules prior to her 40th anniversary world tour.

In January, Madonna spoke about parenting in a cover feature for Vanity Fair's Icon Issue in Spain, Italy and France.

Speaking of motherhood, Madonna stated, “Today I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job.”

“Whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art,” mentioned the singer.

Madonna added, “No one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest.”