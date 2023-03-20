'Only Murders in the Building' stars, Selena Gomez, Martin Short seen filming in New York

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin were spotted on the streets of New York recording a scene from season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.

In the photos, Short is gripping a ladder while the cast appears to be deliberating over something involving their latest investigation.

Earlier Hulu dropped a footage of the Meryl Streep from season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.

The barely 30-second clip shows Streep saying: “Oh my god, it’s me!” Streep says between spells of sheepish laughter. “Oh, I’m so sorry. It’s me, isn’t it.”

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez surprised fans with news of Streep’s casting in January. Streep will be joining, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Andrea Martin and Paul Rudd, besides Gomez on the show. It is not yet clear what character the veteran actress will be playing.

Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers — Charles, Oliver, and Mabel (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) — who are obsessed with true crime and find themselves wrapped up in one.

In season 3 everyone’s favourite wannabe detectives try to figure out who killed Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd).

Only Murders in the Building season 3 is expected to premiere this summer.