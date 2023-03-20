Jane Fonda tells how to get over a break-up

Jane Fonda shared a very brutal piece of advice for anyone who is going through a a break up.

Fonda revealed that this distraction method for getting over a heartbreak was given by her own therapist and it really works.

The 85-year-old Hollywood actress, admitted that she still uses her world-famous exercise video, had lovers and husbands although she stopped dating when she turned 80.

While speaking about her upcoming film 80 for Brady on Sunday, during an interview with You magazine she shared an advice that helps to get over heartbreak.

"For anyone going through a painful break-up, let me give you a piece of advice my therapist gave me," she continued "put a rubber band around your wrist, and every time you feel like sticking a knife into the expletive, snap it hard."

"It snaps you out of it – it works" she added.

In an old interview with Harper's Bazar, Fonda, who has been divorced three times, revealed that she thinks of it as an accomplishment as she never matched her dad’s record of five divorces.

"My dad was married five times, so I stopped at three, realising that I just wasn’t dealt a hand that made me good at relationships" she said.