Selena Gomez expresses love to fans after she gets over 400 million Instagram followers

Selena Gomez officially became the first woman on Instagram to surpass 400 million followers on Friday, March 17th, 2023.

Last month, the Only Murders in the Building star had passed Kylie Jenner as the most-followed women on Instagram.

The singer and actress, 30, celebrated the achievement with a roundup of photos posing with fans, captioning the carousel, “Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you. [white heart emoji]”

The former Disney star shared photos from her Revival era in 2015 as in the first photo fans could be seen holding a placard that says “Can’t Keep Our Excitement to Ourselves,” which is a nod to her song from the album, Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself.

Moreover, just one day later, the Good for You singer has further surpassed 401 million followers. Meanwhile, Jenner remains close behind with 382 million and soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is holding onto his top spot with 563 million followers, per Glamour.



Under her posts, her famous friends gushed over the milestone.

Paris Hilton left a heart-eyed emoji in the comments.

Serena Williams wrote “Love you!!!!!” followed by a series of hearts and heart-eyed emojis.

One fan wrote ambitiously, “500 Million we are coming!!!”

Another fan said, “First woman to reach 401M. You are so loved and deserve it! [Heart and hug emoji] Congratulations [applause, party popper and hug emoji]”

“WE MADE IT!!! [heart emojis] YOU DESERVE EVERY SINGLE FAN!! WE LOVE YOU!! [heart emojis]”