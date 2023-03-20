Netflix 'Riverdale' star Camila Mendes reveals one prop she took home from set

Netflix Riverdale star Camila Mendes revealed about taking home one prop from the set of the series and she wants at least one more.



Mendes, 29, who portrays Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, revealed which prop she got from the set and another one that she is willing to grab.

Riverdale first came out in 2017, a loose adaptation of the characters and stories from Archie Comics.

The seventh season of the series is all set to release on March 29, 2023 which will serve as its last one.

In a recent interview with InStyle, the 29-year-old spills about which prop she technically received from the props team on the series.

However, the actess is willing to grab another one once Riverdale officially ends.

"One of the props people gave me a gift. There's a portrait that hangs above Hiram Lodge's office that's of Veronica, cross-legged with her hands on her knees. It's very regal and I have it above my guest bathroom toilet currently" she said.

"And I intend on stealing a different artwork that's of Veronica walking through lions. Once the show's over, I'm going to ask them to give me that. I also want that in the bathroom. I just want people to be peeing and then looking up at me staring at them" she added.