By Web Desk
March 20, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle typed on laptop for hours to announce Megxit

Prince Harry worked really hard on his statement ahead of Megxit.

Alongside wife Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex prepared to put his heart out in a statement before they made their way to the US.

Describing feelings from the day, Harry pens in ‘Spare’: “In a corner of the state room was a grand wooden desk. We used this as our workspace. We took turns sitting there, typing on a laptop. “

Harry admits: “We tried out different phrases. We wanted to say that we were taking a reduced role, stepping back but not down. Hard to get the exact wording, the right tone. Serious, but respectful.”