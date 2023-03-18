PSL 2023: Five thing to know about LQ vs MS final

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will come head-to-head in the much-anticipated final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today (Saturday).
The Sultans are hopeful to clinch the title for the second time, while the Qalandars will be playing in a bit to become the first team to win the PSL trophy back-to-back.
The Qalandars will be led by pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi; meanwhile, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan will be captaining the Sultans.
The Sultans defeated the Qalandars in the qualifier to book their spot in the final. Whereas, the Qalandars overpowered Peshawar Zalmi to qualify for the championship match.
Here are five important stats about the thrilling PSL 2023 final today.
The Sultans and the Qalandars have faced each other 16 times in the past with both teams winning eight matches each.
The record for the highest score in a match between the two formidable sidea is held by the Sultans, who scored 209-5 in 2022.
The Qalandars, however, hold the record for their biggest win, in terms of wickets. They won their clash against the Sultans in 2020 by nine wickets.
Shaheen Afridi holds the record for the best bowling figures in a match between the two teams, claiming five wickets for just four runs in 2018.
The record for the highest score in a match between Lahore and Multan is held by the former’s Chris Lynn, who scored 113 runs in 55 balls in 2020.
Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk) and Shane Dadswell.
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c and wk), Johnson Charles, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Mohammad Ilyas, IzharulHaq Naveed, Sheldon Cottrell and Carlos Brathwaite.
