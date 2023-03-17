‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk gets candid on ‘high expectations’ of him in ‘Lucky Hank’

Bob Odenkirk is coming back to the screens with his upcoming new show Lucky Hank on AMC.

Odenkirk, who rose to fame after playing Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad and later, wowed fans with his amazing performance in the spin-off series Better Call Saul, will be playing a English professor in the AMC's upcoming comedy-drama series, which is expected to start streaming from March, 19.

Speaking with Today host Brooke Boney on Friday, Odenkirk said he was “anxious” about the “high expectations” fans have of him in the new show after the success of the other two shows.

“I get very, very anxious and I pour it into the work. Let's make it better. Let's ask what we can do better today,” he said.

“On the other hand, you do have to be willing to risk or you're not going to make anything,” the actor continued.

The Seinfeld actor further added, “If I sit around waiting for something as wonderful in it's conception as Saul, which came out of Breaking Bad maybe the best series ever, if I wait for that very thing to happen again I'll never make another show.”

Odenkirk starrer Lucky Hank has been executively produced by the team behind Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad.